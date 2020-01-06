Mophie Powerstation Go arrives with enough juice to jump-start your car

The portable unit packs USB-A ports, an AC outlet, and supports wireless charging

By
AndroidGuys
-

Mophie is one of our favorite brands in the mobile charging space. Why? Because it consistently puts out new products which offer quality craftsmanship, modern designs, and practical features.

Mophie on Monday heads down another road as it adds another new product to its lineup. Its Powerstation Go is a 44,000mAh power source that features a pair of USB-A ports, a 65W AC port, and support for Qi wireless charging. Oh, and it can jump-start your car or SUV.

Small enough to fit in your glove box, the Powerstation Go is the sort of device you pack on a road trip or weekend getaway. Not only can you charge up two phones or mobile devices at once, but you can also plug in a laptop or other gadget.

Like other products in its lineup, the Mophie Powerstation Go has LED indicator lights to show how much power is left in the reserve. There’s also an LED flashlight to help light the way.

The Mophie Powerstation Go is priced $160 and can be purchased now at HSN.com ($110) with wider availability later this week. Look for it in a handful of color options: Black (Onyx), Blue (Cobalt), Rose Gold (Flamingo), Blue/Purple (Sapphire), Woodland (Camo), and Gold.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Samsung aims for high end of laptop spectrum with Galaxy Chromebook

Shure unwraps AONIC line with wireless noise-cancelling headphones, true wireless earphones

Wear OS-powered Suunto 7 arrives with GPS tracking, offline maps