Mophie this past week introduced a new member to its family of wireless charging stands. The latest lets users charge up to three devices at one time with two dedicated charging spots and a USB-A port.

As more phones and devices pick up the ability to charge wirelessly, it makes sense to consider a platter or unit that supports multiple things at once.

Unlike the past when we would fight over the charging cord for a phone, now we can place our handsets, wireless earbuds, and other things on the same surface.

The new mophie wireless stand+ runs about $80 and features the brand’s signature dark fabric finish. As is the case with pretty much everything it offers, this one matches the décor of any environment.

Mophie Wireless Charging Stand+ Features

The wireless charging stand+ is compatible with Qi-enabled phones

Engineered to safely deliver up to 15W of power to the stand

Can charge your phone in portrait or landscape mode

Charges through lightweight cases up to 3mm thick

Includes an Apple Watch adapter; all you need to charge your Apple Watch is the magnetic charger

The dark fabric finish easily fits with any décor

One of our favorite brands in the charging space, mophie’s products are consistently built with quality and attention to detail. Moreover, they are backed by two-year warranties as well.

The Mophie wireless charging stand+ comes with a flat surface for phones and/or earbuds and an upright dock-like stand which can hold your handset in portrait or landscape orientation.

Learn more about the wireless charging stand+ or purchase one at mophie’s website.