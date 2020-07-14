Moto 360 3rd Gen is $100 off for a limited time

In 2016, Motorola announced they were going to discontinue their then-Android Wear watch, the Moto 360, due to a decline in wearable sales. The Moto 360 was one of the first smartwatches to feature a circular display like a traditional watch.

However, in 2019, a company called eBuyNow released a new smartwatch bearing the Moto 360 name. The device is normally $299.99, but it is available for $100 for a limited time.

Moto 360 Black

Moto 360 3rd Gen Specs

The latest Moto 360 features:

  • Stainless Steel case
  • Always-on Display
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB Storage
  • Snapdragon Wear 3100
  • 3ATM Water Resistance
  • 1.2″ Circular AMOLED Display
  • Up to 2-day battery life that can charge to 100% in 60 minutes
  • Heart rate measurements
  • Bluetooth 4.2

You can get the Moto 360 3rd Gen in rose gold, steel grey, and phantom black for $199.99 at Moto 360 or Amazon for a limited time.

