Moto G Fast and Moto E are Motorola’s latest entry-level phones

Motorola just unveiled its newest entry-level smartphones, the Moto G Fast and Moto E. Both devices offer a great pairing of hardware and software, and at wallet-friendly prices. The pair of phones are available starting from today.

As we often see Motorola phones, the pair will be sold to consumers unlocked and through various carrier partnerships. Here’s a look at what each has to offer and where they’ll be made available.

Moto G Fast

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor

6.4″ Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD Display

3GB RAM

32GB ROM

Triple Camera (Back): AI Powered 16-MP main camera, 8-MP 118° ultra-wide-angle lens, and 2-MP Macro vision lens.

Single Camera (Front): 8-MP selfie camera

4,000mAh battery with fast charging

Android 10

The highlight of this particular phone is its camera experience as it offers great low-light, portrait, and ultra-wide shots.

As well, the Moto G Fast has a punch-hole display, giving users more screen space over the cutout notch approach.

The phone is able to last for two days on a single charge, according to Motorola. And thanks to fast charging capabilities, it’s a good option for keeping entertained while on the go.

The Moto G Fast will retail for $200 and is up for pre-order on Motorola’s website. Additionally, it will be available in the US through leading retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, and Amazon.

The Moto G Fast will arrive in Canada later this summer at TELUS, Bell, Fido, Rogers, Koodo, and Virgin.

Moto E

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor

6.2″ Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD Display

2GB of RAM

32GB of ROM

Dual Camera (Back): 13-MP main camera, and a 2-MP Depth camera

Single Camera (Front): 5-MP selfie camera

3,550mAh battery

Fingerprint reader (mounted at the back)

Android 10

As a more budget-friendly option, the Moto E offers a leaner camera setup, a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display and 3,550mAh battery.

The phone will be available in the US for $150 starting on June 12th at Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, Amazon.com, Motorola.com, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Boost Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Xfinity Mobile, Republic Wireless, and certified prepaid on Verizon.

The Moto E will launch in Canada later this summer and will be available through TELUS, Bell, Rogers, Virgin, Lucky Mobile, Fido, chatr, SaskTel, Videotron, Freedom Mobile.

these are some great devices for their respective prices. If you are looking for a good secondary phone that’s light on the pocket, these are definitely worthy contenders.