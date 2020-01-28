Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power specs and images revealed in new reports

Thanks to a pair of reports and leaks from XDA-Developers and 91Mobiles, we have a fairly detailed understanding as to what’s in store from Motorola. At least as it pertains to its affordable Moto G series of handsets.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The Moto G8 Play and Moto G8 Plus, already available in select markets around the globe, are set to see another two models join the roster. On the horizon are the Moto G8 and Moto G8 Power.

Both new devices are reported to features hole-punch displays with the front-facing camera embedded. This would be a first for Motorola’s G family as even their siblings have a notch cutout display.

The two phones are also expected to share a number of details and design features, including rounded corner, fingerprint scanners in the rear Motorola logo, and button placement.

As to where they differ, it sounds as if the G8 line will vary more from model to model than its predecessors have. With that said, here’s what we tentatively have to look forward to from Motorola.

Moto G8

6.39-inch display at 720p resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor

Triple-camera array for rear 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

4000mAh battery

2GB-4GB RAM

32GB-64GB storage

Android 10

Moto G8 Power

6.36-inch display at 1080p resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 processor

Quad-camera array for rear 16-megapixel f/1.7 camera 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree wide-angle camera 8-megapixel f/2.4 camera depth sensor

25-megapixel front-facing camera

5000mAh battery

4GB RAM

64GB storage

Android 10

It’s not immediately clear when Motorola plans to introduce the new models, but Mobile World Congress makes sense. Slated to take place in about one month’s time, it’s the annual trade show where many phone makers trot out their new devices.