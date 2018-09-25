Motorola celebrates 90th anniversary with discounts on phones and accessories

Today marks a monumental day in the history of communication. Indeed, this is the 90th anniversary of Motorola. As a brand that’s been in the game for as long as anyone, they’ve seen their fair share of historic firsts.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

If you visit the Motorola blog today, you’ll find a quick trip through time, marking nine of the biggest achievements in the company’s history. Chances are extremely high that you’ve directly or indirectly used tech from Motorola. Raise your hand if you owned a Razr back in the early 2000’s.

As Motorola takes time to look back on its track record, it also marks the day with sales on a variety of its phones and accessories.

This is an excellent opportunity for customers to pick up a quality phone for their carrier of choice. The pricing is already great on a normal day; the discounts only make it better. Motorola offers a lot of bang for the buck and the unlocked network support gives you carrier freedom.

Whether you’re looking for a high-end handset like something in the Z series or something on the opposite end of the spectrum there’s something on sale. For those of you already own a Motorola Z model of phone, you can save 25% on select Moto Mods. Check out the sales below.

Moto E series phones

moto e4 plus – $20-$30 off (16GB-32GB); sale price $149.99-$169.99



Moto G series phones

Moto X series phones

moto x4 – $100 off 32GB, sale price $299.99, $60 off 64GB; sale price $359.99

Moto Z series phones