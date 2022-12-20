If you were undecided regarding Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Motorola, you don’t need to wait till 2023 to take another chance on discounts from the smartphone manufacturer.

According to latest release, the company has shared more holiday savings that last-minute shoppers can enjoy as the year moves to an end.

Holiday shoppers can take advantage of free-with-new line holiday savings on multiple Motorola devices. In addition, they can get up to $800 off Moto devices from Verizon.

But the free-with-new line deals are occurring at T-Mobile and Metro on select devices from Motorola. Read on to see the breakdown.

Free with new line at T-Mobile

Motorola makes this offer available for those who are interested in the following devices:

Free with new line at Metro

Furthermore, Verizon has different deals including the free with new line offers found on Metro and T-Mobile.

See Also: Motorola’s third generation Moto Edge is packed but not pricey

Motorola deals from Verizon

Motorola Edge+ 2022: BOGO $800 off with select unlimited plans

Motorola Edge – 2022: $10 per month with select unlimited plans

Moto G Stylus 5G – 2022: Free with new line and select unlimited plans

Indeed, those who have experienced the power and performance of Motorola devices over the years can testify that the smartphone maker truly has amazing phone deals that are also pretty cheap.

Android Headlines reports that this firm is now the third largest smartphone maker in North America, only behind Apple and Samsung. It got there after LG left the smartphone market. It was easy to take that spot as it offers pretty decent phones in various price range with cool features that astute phone users love.

At the present moment, Motorola fans are finding features such as large screen, stylus, powerful cameras, and other cool specs attractive.