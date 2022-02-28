motorola edge+

Motorola announced the new Motorola Edge+ for North America / Motorola Edge 30 Pro for the rest of the world. The Edge+ runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 4800mAh battery. It is Turbo Power capable and can give you hours of battery in just minutes. It is also capable of 15W TurboPower wireless charging.

Motorola equipped the Edge+ with a triple camera setup. You get a standard 50MP lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens. Upfront the Edge+ has a 60MP front-facing camera. The cameras have OIS onboard to eliminate hand shake and are capable of combining pixels to get better quality shots.

The Edge+ has a 6.7 inch OLED full HD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Motorola is promising an amazing audio experience and packed in Dolby Atmos to get the most out of your favorite tracks.

Motorola is offering a smart stylus with an adaptable folio which would indicate that Motorola is trying to get some former Note users who miss using their stylus.

The Motorola Edge+ will be available in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. You will be able to find it unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. Verizon will carry it and will be offering $100 of its list price of $899.99.

