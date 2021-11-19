Motorola has announced its 2021 Black Friday deals. With phones ranging from the foldable 2020 Razr all the way to the budget-friendly 2020 Moto E, there is sure to be a deal for everyone.

The biggest discount is for the iconic Motorola Razr. Right now, Motorola is slashing $600 off the price. For only $799.99 you can have a fairly recent foldable device with 256GB of memory.

If you are looking for a more recent flagship, you can get the Motorola Edge 2021 for $599.99 ($100.00 off). If you are willing to go back another year, you can get the 2020 Moto Edge for $399.99 ($300 off).

Want 5G, but don’t want to blow the bank? The Motorola One 5G Ace is $100 off for Black Friday, bringing the total down to $299.99.

Want a stylus to keep handwritten notes? Then Motorola has you covered. The 2021 Moto G Stylus is $299.99 ($70 off) and the 2020 Moto G Stylus can be yours for only $199.99 ($100 off).

If you want a long-lasting phone, take a look at the Moto G Power 2021 for $179.99 ($70 off). Not being too different from the recently announced 2022 addition, this device is well known for its 3-day battery life. The 2020 version can be had for $219.99 ($30 off).

Rounding out the budget segment is the Moto G Pure for $149.99 ($10 off) and the Moto E 2020 for $119.99 ($30 off).

This holiday season, Motorola has a device for everyone, at a very reasonable price.