Motorola on Thursday announced a pair of new smartphones for its mid-range portfolio which are more or less 5G upgrades to existing models.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and Moto G 5G will come to a number of wireless carriers over the coming weeks; they’ll also be offered in unlocked versions sold direct to consumer.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

When compared to the 2021 model and this year’s 4G variant, the new Moto G Stylus 5G picks up three noteworthy adjustments. Here, it has a 120 Hz display (the first G series handset with one in the US), a Snapdragon 695 processor, and NFC support.

The 6.8-inch LCD display has FHD+ resolution and works with the integrated stylus. Additionally, it has a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel wide/macro camera and 16-megapixel front camera.

A base version comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, but there will be 6GB/8GB and 256GB variants. Motorola will sell it unlocked with a starting price of $500 and it will come in two colors: seafoam green and steel blue.

The Moto G Stylus 5G will be available as a universally unlocked phone from Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Motorola starting April 28.

Looking ahead, it comes to Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, Verizon, AT&T, UScellular Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile. Verizon’s version will include mmWave 5G.

Moto G 5G

The Moto G 5G is, for all practical purposes, a 5G version of the current Moto G Power. Like that one, this phone has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Other key specs include a 5,000mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. A 6GB/256GB option will also be made available in an unlocked manner.

The front-facing camera is slightly improved to 13-megapixels; around back are a 50-megapixel camera system with a depth camera and 2-megapixel macro camera.

Motorola will sell the Moto G 5G unlocked for $400 starting May 19 through Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Motorola’s website.

In the coming months it will also come to Cricket Wireless, Dish, Boost Mobile, Republic Wireless, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, and Optimum Mobile.

