Motorola this week began rolling out an Android 11 update to its Edge+ flagship smartphone. But rather than simply giving the handset the latest in Android, Motorola is also adding some nifty new features.

The update includes a new experience Motorola calls “Ready For” which focuses on four areas. The aim is to make the Edge+ phone more versatile, giving users the ability to view content on larger displays.

Play your favorite mobile games on the big screen with an advantage thanks to edge+ and Verizon 5G. Bonus, pair a Bluetooth® controller for an intuitive and hands on gaming. TV: See all your favorite apps and entertainment at a glance in an easy-to-read dashboard. Now when you’re on the go, you don’t have to worry about missing your must-watch shows.

In addition to the software updates, Motorola has announced a new “Ready For” Dock. Slated to arrive on April 19, it holds phones in landscape and portrait orientation and seeks to make video calls and recording easier. Pricing will be revealed ahead of its arrival.