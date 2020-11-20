Motorola brings the deals with $500 off the Razr, $300 off the Edge, and more for the holidays

It’s a week before Black Friday but the deals are already flooding in. If a new phone is on your wishlist or someone else’s, then Motorola has some huge savings for you. Whether you’re looking for something sleek and futuristic like the Razr, or something more affordable with a ton of battery life, Motorola has deals for everyone.

To kick things off, the retro Razr with an innovative folding display is getting a $500 discount. You can pick it up from Best Buy or buy directly through Motorola. Plus, it’s 5G ready making it future proof.

Next up, we have the Motorola Edge which is dropping down to $399 for a savings of $300 off of retail, but only if you make sure to add a Verizon SIM card to your cart at checkout. Don’t worry though, the SIM card is 100 percent free. The Edge sports a 6.7-inch immersive display that wraps around the, well edges. Not only does it looks stunning, but it also has a 90Hz refresh rate that makes it feel buttery smooth. Pair that with the triple camera setup on the back and 5G connectivity, and you’ve got quite the package.

The Motorola One 5G UW is another option for all of you looking to jump onto the 5G bandwagon. This handset is packed with cameras, with four on the back and two on the front, making it perfect for the shutterbugs out there. Even better, you can grab it from Verizon for as little as $5 a month by activating a new line on the Premium Unlimited plan.

The hits keep coming with the unlocked Moto G Stylus receiving a $100 discount. Meaning you can pick it up on Amazon for a total of $200 and use it on any network. This is a perfect phone for all of you looking for an integrated stylus, but find the Samsung Galaxy Note series to be too pricey.

Last but not least, the Mote E is available from Walmart for $39.88 while supplies last. While it might not be as feature-rich as Motorola’s other offerings, the Moto E excels in offering a value option that won’t break the bank.