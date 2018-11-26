Motorola Cyber Monday: Hundreds of dollars off its phones

Today’s a fun day if you’re a smartphone buyer. Black Friday is great and an excellent way to kick off a season of terrific buys. But, we all know that Cyber Monday is another incredible day for shopping.
Motorola Cyber Monday deals are an excellent opportunity for customers to pick up a quality phone for their carrier of choice. The pricing is already great on a normal day; the discounts only make it better. Motorola offers a lot of bang for the buck and the unlocked network support gives you carrier freedom.
Whether you’re looking for a high-end handset like something in the Z series or something on the opposite end of the spectrum there’s something on sale. For those of you already own a Motorola Z model of phone, you can save 25% on select Moto Mods.
Check out the Motorola Cyber Monday sales below.
Moto G series phones
- moto g6 – $50 off; sale price $199.99
Moto X series phones
- moto x4 – $120 off 32GB, sale price $229.99
Moto Z series phones
- moto z3 play – $100 off; sale price $399.99
- moto z2 play – $200 off; sale price $299.99
- moto z2 force – $421 off; sale price $299 (AT&T only)
- 25% off select moto mods