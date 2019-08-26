Motorola to debut quad-camera One Pro, rumors indicate

The Motorola One Pro could also have an Alexa-based experience known as the One Zoom

Motorola is set to introduce a new Moto One Pro at IFA in early September, according to a recent report from MySmartPrice. According to its sources, the phone will pack a quad-camera configuration and could be offered in an Alexa-based variant, too.

The One Pro is alleged to have a 48-megapixel primary camera with a secondary camera that provides wide-angle shots. A third telephoto lens is said have a 5X hybrid zoom and a forth sensor is set to offer depth of field. Indeed, that’s four camera for those counting.

Additional camera details indicate that a dedicated night mode will allow low-light shots. In other words, this could be the most impressive camera experience from Motorola to date.

Other specifications rumored for the One Pro include a waterdrop cutout not display at 6.2-inches. Moreover the phone will offer an in-display fingerprint reader under the glass.

Internally, the hardware figures to include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD expansion card is also said to be present however its capacity is unknown.

Moto One Zoom

According to the MySmartPrice source, a Motorola One Zoom is also on the horizon. What makes this one different? Reportedly it’s the same experience but with a host of customization centered around Amazon Alexa.

Pricing is not official of course, but it appears the One Zoom could fetch around EUR 400, or about $450 USD. It remains to be seen if or when either model will come to the US.

Look for an official announcement of the Moto One Pro and/or One Zoom in early September.