ThriftyDroid: Motorola slashes up to $200 off phones for limited time

It’s November so that means we’re in that time of year where hardware makers and retailers start dropping prices. Not just a few bucks or so, but more noteworthy (read: sizable) discounts and savings.
Motorola, wanting to waste time, is already out with limited-time deals for a number of its phones. These are while supplies last so they’re subject to end at any time.
Here’s what the handset maker has in store for the time being:
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play – $100 OFF ($400)
- Motorola Moto Z2 Play – $200 OFF ($300)
- Motorola Moto X4 – $120 OFF ($230)
- Motorola Moto G6 – $50 OFF