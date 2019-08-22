Motorola discounts phone prices for back-to-school shoppers

Motorola has dropped the prices of select phones as part of a back-to-school promotion. Effective immediately, you can save anywhere from $20 to $250 on some of its handsets.

The discounted prices run from August 22 through the end of the month, August 31.

Motorola Discount:

The selection is a nice mix of phones, each of which speaks to a different demographic. If you’re in the market for an unlocked device that works with your current carrier, you’d be wise to consider starting with the Motorola discounts listed above.

In addition to these sale prices, students can benefit from another 15% off as part of a Student Discount. For instant access to this discount, students can register and verify their status with UNiDAYS.