Motorola Edge will launch in the US with $200 off the price tag

The Motorola Edge is a phone that looks almost as good as the recently released LG Velvet but has been held out of the US market since it was announced a few months ago. The phone is now getting an official launch in the US with pre-orders starting today and the phone will be available for sale at the end of the month, on July 31st.

The Motorola Edge – coming to a store near you

The Motorola Edge is a solid budget-friendly phone that’s packed with great hardware and an even better looking exterior finish.

Specs

Display : 6.7-inch OLED, with Motorola’s Endless Edge display 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+

: 6.7-inch OLED, with Motorola’s Endless Edge display Platform : Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Storage : 256 GB internal, UFS 2.1

: 256 GB internal, UFS 2.1 RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Main camera : 64 MP Wide 8 MP Telephoto 16 MP Ultrawide

: Front-facing camera : 25 MP

: 25 MP Battery : 4500 mAh

: 4500 mAh Connectivity : 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

: 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Colors: Midnight Magenta and Solar Black

A rarity at this price-range, the Motorola Edge is offering up a 6.7-inch display that features a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The recently announced OnePlus Nord is the only phone in the price range with a high refresh display, while others like the LG Velvet lack the feature.

The triple rear-camera setup features a 48 MP main shooter which allows you to shoot in 4K resolution, but disappointingly at only 30 frames-per-second (FPS). Many devices with similar processor and camera setups allow you to shoot at a higher 60 FPS which means your video looks much smoother.

Device storage is something that is rarely an issue on Android devices, and the Motorola Edge is no different. It comes standard with 256 GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage. That means you can shoot 4K video until your heart is content. But, if you do manage to fill up all that storage, there is a micro SD card slot for additional storage.

The processor isn’t Qualcomm’s current flagship, the Snapdragon 865+, but you do get a very capable Snapdragon 765G, which includes a 5G modem. Despite not being the absolute best processor on the market, most users will be completely fine here unless they’re playing high-end games. And the inclusion of a 5G modem will make sure you’re not left behind as the new connectivity standard becomes more and more popular.

The Motorola Edge officially goes on sale on July 31, but you can pre-order it right now from B&H Photo, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com for just $499. That’s a $200 discount off of retail so make sure you act fast before this deal runs out.