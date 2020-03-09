Motorola G8 launches with triple camera, massive battery

Motorola rounds out its G series for 2020 with the Moto G8

Motorola first unveiled a pair of Moto G8 series phones in October 2019 with the introduction of the G8 Play and G8 Plus. Then, a few months later it announced a pair of budget models, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power.

This past week saw Motorola announce its newest phone, one which seemingly rounds out this generation of handsets. Indeed, the standard Moto G8 made its debut.

Interestingly enough, while the previous Moto G8 phones are somewhat minor upgrades over the last generation, this one is a step down from the Moto G7 in some areas.

The Moto G8 offers up a 6.4-inch Max Vision Display with a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. Internally, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Whereas the new phone boasts a larger 4,000mAh power source, it only supports 10W charging. By comparison, the Moto G7 allowed for up to 15W charging.

As for the camera experience, the Moto G8 has a triple-camera configuration on the rear. It employs a 16-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Around front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel camera in the aforementioned hole-punch cutout.

When it comes to software, the Moto G8 ships with Android 10 and features a largely untouched experience. Motorola typically only sprinkles in a few gestures and leaves the UI alone.

The Motorola Moto G8 is now on sale in Brazil for 1,299 Reals (~$282 USD) and will soon be offered in Asia, Latin America, Europe and Australia. For whatever reason, it doesn’t appear that the handset will be sold in the US. At least not in the foreseeable future.