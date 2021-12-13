Motorola

Motorola has announced its 2021 holiday deals. With phones ranging from the foldable 2020 Razr all the way to the budget-friendly Moto G Fast, there is sure to be a deal for everyone.

The biggest discount is for the iconic Motorola Razr. Right now, Motorola is slashing $600 off the price. For only $799.99 you can have a fairly recent foldable device with 256GB of memory.

If you are looking for a more recent flagship, you can get the Motorola Edge 2021 for $499.99 ($200.00 off). If you are willing to go back another year, you can get the 2020 Moto Edge for $399.99 ($300 off).

Motorola has dropped the Moto g100 by $150. You can now grab this device for $449.99.

Want 5G, but don’t want to blow the bank? The Motorola One 5G Ace is $100 off for the holidays, bringing the total down to $299.99.

Want a stylus to keep handwritten notes? Then Motorola has you covered. The 2021 Moto G Stylus is $249.99 ($50 off) and the 2020 Moto G Stylus can be yours for only $199.99 ($100 off).

If you want a long-lasting phone, take a look at the Moto G Power 2021 for $179.99 ($70 off). Not being too different from the recently announced 2022 addition, this device is well known for its 3-day battery life.

Rounding out the budget segment is the Moto G Fast for $169.99 ($30 off) and the Moto G Play for $149.99 ($20 off).

Motorola also has the Moto360 smartwatch available for $199.99, which is $100 of its retail price.

To sweeten these deals further, you can trade in your device and get these devices for as little as $1. This holiday season, Motorola has a device for everyone, at a very reasonable price.

 

Steve Smith
Steve's affinity for tech started at a very young age. When not playing around with some type of device, he can be found reading or researching the latest tech info. He enjoys spending time with his wife and two children, running, hiking, and keeping up with the Miami Dolphins.

