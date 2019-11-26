Motorola serves up huge savings on its phones for shopping season

While we’ve become accustomed to waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save big on our purchases, smarter companies have started getting sales going earlier. Motorola being one of them, has begun offering its own sales ahead of the unofficial start to the shopping season.
If you’re on the hunt for a great stock Android phone that’s unlocked and ready to work with your favorite carrier, look no further. Motorola has a number of great deals to choose from across a whole range of budgets.
Not only can you save hundreds of dollars on various phones, but you can also snag a free one with any purchase of $250 and higher! That’s one for you and one to be used as a gift!
11/24 – 12/02
- moto z4 – $100 off; on sale for $399.99
- moto z3 play
- 32GB – $200 off; on sale for $149.99
- 64GB with Amazon Alexa mod bundle – $320 off; on sale for $229.99
- 64GB with power pack mod bundle – $270 off; on sale for $229.99
- moto g7 – $100 off; on sale for $199.99
- moto g7 play – $50 off; on sale for $149.99
- moto e6 – $50 off; on sale for $99.99
- motorola one action – $100 off; on sale for $249.99
- motorola one zoom – $100 off; on sale for $349.99
Ongoing
- Purchase any product at a full price above $249.99 and get a moto g6 32GB Deep Indigo model free *sale items are not valid for this promotion, promotion excludes moto z3 play, moto z4 through Verizon
- Purchase any moto z3 or moto z3 play and get a moto gamepad, moto folio, moto stereo speaker, JBL SoundBoost Speaker or two style shells free!