Motorola serves up huge savings on its phones for shopping season

Motorola isn't waiting for Black Friday to offer up major discounts

By
AndroidGuys
-

While we’ve become accustomed to waiting for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to save big on our purchases, smarter companies have started getting sales going earlier. Motorola being one of them, has begun offering its own sales ahead of the unofficial start to the shopping season.

If you’re on the hunt for a great stock Android phone that’s unlocked and ready to work with your favorite carrier, look no further. Motorola has a number of great deals to choose from across a whole range of budgets.

Not only can you save hundreds of dollars on various phones, but you can also snag a free one with any purchase of $250 and higher! That’s one for you and one to be used as a gift!

11/24 – 12/02

  • moto z4 – $100 off; on sale for $399.99
  • moto z3 play
    • 32GB – $200 off; on sale for $149.99
    • 64GB with Amazon Alexa mod bundle – $320 off; on sale for $229.99
    • 64GB with power pack mod bundle – $270 off; on sale for $229.99
  • moto g7 – $100 off; on sale for $199.99
  • moto g7 play – $50 off; on sale for $149.99
  • moto e6 – $50 off; on sale for $99.99
  • motorola one action – $100 off; on sale for $249.99
  • motorola one zoom – $100 off; on sale for $349.99

Ongoing

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes. Revenue generated from any potential purchases is used to fund AndroidGuys. Read our policy.
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Nokia 7.2 Review

New Motorola Razr specs and pics emerge ahead of announcement

Motorola’s ‘Spooktacular Sale’ offers up massive discounts on phones