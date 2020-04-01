Motorola Moto G Power, G Stylus now available to order

Motorola on Wednesday confirmed that its Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are now available for pre-order. Announced in early February, the two phones are expected to ship on April 16.

Although the two handsets look nearly identical, they differ in storage, battery, cameras, and stylus support. Of course they also vary in price, too.

The Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus both feature a 6.4-inch (2,300 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display with circular display cutouts for the front-facing camera.

The two phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processors with 4GB RAM. Additionally, they have rear fingerprint readers in the Motorola logo, microSD expansion card slots, USB Type-C ports, and headphone jacks.

The Motorola Moto G Power ($250) has 64GB internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and three cameras on the rear. Present are a main 16-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro, and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus ($300) swaps out some of that battery to allow for a stylus and extra storage. The battery is still generous at 4,000mAh; there is double the capacity at 128GB. As for cameras, there is a 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro, and 16-megapixel action camera.

Availability

The two phones will be sold unlocked at a variety of retailers, including Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Amazon.

The Moto G Stylus will be available at Verizon, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Ting.

The Moto G Power will come to Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Consumer Cellular, Google Fi, Republic Wireless and Xfinity Mobile.