Motorola offering up to $250 off phones

Motorola has dropped the prices of select phones as part of a back-to-school promotion. Effective immediately, you can save anywhere from $20 to $250 on some of its handsets.

The discounted prices were originally slated to end this month, but it appears Motorola has extended it until September 8.

Motorola Discount:

The selection is a nice mix of phones, each of which speaks to a different demographic. If you’re in the market for an unlocked device that works with your current carrier, you’d be wise to consider starting with the Motorola discounts listed above.

Whereas most unlocked phones only work with the GSM carriers here in the US, Motorola’s selection offers a few that are compatible with Verizon and Sprint, too.

