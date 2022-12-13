Motorola has started sharing information on deals available for the rest of 2022. Especially in December, customers have many opportunities for discounts and gift ideas. Buyers who love Motorola devices will also have the opportunity to get coming soon deals for January 2023.

Available Motorola deals

Buyers can enjoy this holiday season with $250 off the Motorola Edge, now selling at $349.99 because the deal is still on. When a buyer exchanges the older phone, they can benefit from Moto trade-in and get a new device with as low $1. The edge retail price is $599.99. It arrives with 256GB internal storage option. Motorola Edge+: Designed to unleash game-changing performance, customers can get up to $100 extra-discount with trade-in. They have the opportunity to choose between two colors of cosmos blue and stardust white. The internal storage is great at 512GB. Buyers can get up to $500 off when they purchase at the price of $499.99.

: This device could be owned with as low as $14 per month. The retail price is $399.99 but for this holiday season, buyers can get it for as low as $249.99. It comes in moonlight gray color and has 256GB internal storage. Moto G Stylus 5G: Interested buyers can get up to $50 extra-discount with trade-in. The device sells for $499.99 at the retail price but for this holiday season, buyers can get it for as low as $299.99. Enjoy either steel blue or seafoam green colors when you buy. The internal storage is 512GB.

: Buyers will get up to &800 off the iconic Motorola Razr. Get it now for only $599.99. This device is powerful, and it comes with a beautiful flappable design. It comes in three colors of liquid mercury, polished graphite, and blush gold. The internal storage is 256GB. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: This one is all the rave now, and you could start the New Year in style in Pantone Color of the Year Viva Magenta. Get it for only $799.99 with the Moto BUDS 600 ANC. Buyers can also get it in Neptune blue color. The internal storage is 256GB. According to a previous statement, Motorola wants users to find inspiration for everyday adventures.

Coming soon

By January 12, 2023, buyers will be able to unlock the new Moto G Play at the price of $169.99. At that time, it will be available universally unlocked.