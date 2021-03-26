Over the last few years, the idea of a Motorola Moto G series phone conjures up imagery of entry-level hardware and devices that aren’t exactly known for their power. And rightfully so, as that line of handsets carved out a spot in the sub $300 price range.

That changes this week as Motorola unveiled its most powerful G model to date, the Motorola Moto G100. Already available in Europe and Latin America, doesn’t just move the series one step forward, but leaps a bit into new territory.

The Motorola G100 is the the phone maker’s first phone to include a higher-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series processor. Moreover, it is complemented with 8GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

While the 870 5G processor isn’t as powerful the one found in the likes of flagships like the OnePlus 9, it’s certainly an upgrade over the mid-range and entry-level stuff of previous generations. It will be plenty fast enough to handle multi-tasking and hopping around apps and it’s also got 5G support baked in.

Other specifications in the Android 11-based phone include a 6.7-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery good for about two days of usage, and a 64MP ultra-high resolution Quad Pixel main sensor. Also present is a software feature called Ready For which expands the phone’s capabilities for larger, external displays.

The Motorola Moto G100 comes in iridescent sky and iridescent ocean colors and retails for €499.99 EUR, or approximately $590 USD. Unfortunately, there are no plans to see the Moto G100 come to North America anytime soon. Perhaps a variant could arrive in due time under a different branding.

Moto G50, G30 and G10

Motorola has also introduced three other models for the middle of the pack in the Moto G50, Moto G30 and Moto G10. Each speaks to a slightly different user type and feature things like 5G speeds, “industry-leading camera systems”, and long battery life.

The new Moto G50 comes with the Snapdragon 480 5G processor and has a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 48-megapixel triple camera system, and 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G50 will be available in selected European markets in the coming weeks for €229.99 EUR.

The Moto G30 has a 64-megapixel quad camera system with a Macro Vision camera, an ultra-wide lens, and a depth sensor. Additionally, it has a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 662 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Already on sale across Latin America, Europe, India, Asia and Middle East for €179.99 EUR, it’s also headed to Australia in the coming weeks.

The Moto G10 offers a 48-megapixel quad camera system with an ultra-wide lens and depth sensor similar to the Moto G30. Also packing a 5,000mAh battery, it’s equipped with a Snapdragon 460 processor and ultra-wide 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display.

The Moto G10 is available in Latin America, Europe, India and Asia, for €149.99 EUR; it arrives in Australia in the coming weeks.

Like the Moto G100, these phones won’t be heading to the US. At least there are no plans for that as of yet.