Motorola One Action now available for $350

Announced in August, the Motorola One Action is now available for pre-order in the US. It’s set to arrive on October 31 but anxious buyers can put their money down on one starting immediately.

Motorola’s latest is sold unlocked, runs Android 9 Pie, and features an interesting camera experience that aims to rival the likes of GoPro. It’s Motorola’s first phone to include a triple camera configuration, including the industry’s first 117-degree ultra-action video camera.

Flip the One Action over and you’ll see there are no less than three cameras on the back. The main one is a 12-megapixel shooter with phase autodetection, 1.25µm pixels and a f/1.8 aperture. This means quicker focus quicker and more light in the sensor.

A second, 5-megapixel camera captures depth and allows for natural blur, focal intensity, and great portrait shots. The third rear camera is dedicated to ultra-wide video and offers a 117-degree field of view. What’s more, it’s rotated 90-degrees.

In terms of general performance, the One Action houses a 22.GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and a generous 128GB storage. A microSD expansion card slot allows for up to 1TB of external media.

A 3500mAh battery is tucked inside the phone and should provide well beyond one day’s worth of usage. The 10W rapid charging means less time plugged in and more time out in the world.

Similar to other Motorola phones, this one has a stock Android experience with minimal gestures added. Moreover, it’s also water resistant, comes with a USB Type-C charger, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Availability

The Motorola One Action retails for $350 which, to us, makes it an incredibly appealing phone for customers shopping on a limited budget. Unlocked, it’s compatible with all four of the major wireless service providers. Look for it in Denim Blue and Pearl White at Motorola’s website.

Free Moto G6 Promo

A limited time promotion sees Motorola giving customers a 32GB Moto G6 for free with the purchase of the One Action. Simply add both phones to your cart and you’ll get the deal.