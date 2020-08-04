Motorola One Fusion+ comes to US for $400

Motorola on Tuesday announced that its One Fusion+ smartphone will be available for US  buyers starting on August 5. Sold direct to consumers, the unlocked handset will retail for $400.

Already available in India and Europe, the phone packs a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor powers the experience with help from Android 10.

Around back there are four cameras, a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has a pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera.

A 5,000mAh battery packs enough juice to keep things running for two days at a time. Rounding things out are a rear fingerprint reader, USB Type-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD expansion card slot.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is built and priced similarly to the recently introduced Google Pixel 4a. In other words, it’s got all the power one might need for a daily driver and it comes at a cost many can afford.

