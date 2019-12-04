Motorola One Hyper revealed as unlocked phone with all-screen design

The $400 phone works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and other GSM carriers

Motorola on Wednesday introduced yet another member of its One series of phones. The One Hyper is an unlocked handset which works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective GSM partners.

Priced $400, the One Hyper runs Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch LCD at full HD resolution. In fact, it’s all screen on the front as the selfie camera is tucked inside the body.

In terms of cameras, the rear houses a 64-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle (118 degree) secondary shooter. Also present is laser autofocus which produces instant focus even in dark. The pop-up camera is a 32-megapixel sensor with night vision and quad-pixel technology.

Internally, the One Hyper packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. An external memory card slot allows for up to 1TB of additional media and files.

Similar to other Motorola phones, the One Hyper packs a decent battery with fast charging. Present is a 4,000mAh power source with an 18W fast charger; it supports up to 45W charging.

The fingerprint reader on the rear is surrounded by a circular notification light which can be customized by the user. Rounding things out, the One Hyper is water repellent against splashes and accidental spills.

Availability

The Motorola One Hyper is available starting today from Motorola’s website for $400 in Deepsea Blue; however Dark Amber and Fresh Orchid variants will available at a later date.

Other markets expected to offer the Motorola One Hyper include Latin America and select European and Middle Eastern countries.