Motorola Razr gets Android 10 and a plethora of new features

The Motorola Razr launched in November 2019, and while it launched with Android 9, it didn’t stop loyal fans from grabbing the clamshell phone that reminded them of the 2005 original.

The Razr does not come cheap at $1499, but that’s a common price point for foldable and clamshell phones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Razr this week gets Android 10 pushed to it, and with it comes a bunch of cool features for the quick view display.

Motorola Razr & Android 10 – The Quick View is reborn!

With the addition of Android 10, you get all the latest features of the Android OS, and other benefits, but the real showstopper here is the intuitive use of Quick View through the update.

The Quick View display is a G-OLED display that measures at 2.7 inches on the front of the phone. Previously this only displayed prominent information on the screen with further action needing the user to flip the phone open to continue. With today’s update, the Quick View display is the star of the show.

While the phone is closed, users will be able to use most of the phone’s features without the need of flipping it open! This adds an entire level of convenience and should make the phone a hot topic among tech enthusiasts.

Some of the features are:

Use Google Maps

Carry out video calls

Navigate their favorite music app

Reply to text messages and other messages

Call favorite contacts

Use the selfie camera, play with the camera modes, take portrait and group selfies

With Android 10, you’re getting the ability to customize your notification bar, adjust the theme from light to dark mode, and other features introduced in Android 10.

Most of the features mentioned above are readily available to US customers using the Motorola Razr. Users in other parts of the world will have to wait for the update to roll out for them and make use of the brand new features for their clamshell phone.

It’s good to see Motorola make more utility out of the Android 10 update to make the phone stand out from the rest.

If you’re currently using the Motorola Razr on Android 10, let us know how you’re liking the new features in the comments section below!