Motorola rolls back prices on Moto G7, Moto E6 for weekend

Save big on some of Motorola's fan favorite phones this Valentine's Day weekend

Motorola, in celebration of the Valentine’s Day weekend, has dropped the price for its Moto G and Moto E at various carriers.

Starting immediately, and running through Monday, February 17, you can find the following sales on the Moto G7 Play and Moto E6.

Metro

g7 play – $0 for a new line, $0 when you switch carriers and $99.99 when you upgrade your phone .



e6 – $0 for a new line, $0 to when you switch carriers and $39.99 when you upgrade your phone.



Straight Talk

e6 – On Rollback $49 price! Regularly $99.99.



Boost Mobile

g7 play – $0 for a new line, $20 to add an additional line and $99 when you upgrade your phone. In store only.



We’re huge advocates of unlocked phones and think Motorola is one of the best brands in the space. It consistently offers value for the money, giving consumers a stock Android experience that’s priced lower than what you’ll find in bigger names.