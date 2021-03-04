Tax season is underway here in the US and that means refunds for a lot of people. We may also be gearing up for a new wave of stimulus/recovery checks for Americans.

If you’re expecting to receive money in the coming weeks, and need a new phone, check out some of the new promotions from Motorola.

Advertisements

Available direct to consumer and through carriers, they’re a great way to save a few hundred bucks on a device. You can shop Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon for big savings on key handsets.

Carrier Deals

Get the Motorola One 5G UW at Verizon for only $5/mo with an eligible Unlimited plan. New line required, online only.

at for only with an eligible Unlimited plan. New line required, online only. At AT&T, new and existing customers can get the new Razr for as low as $10/mo with eligible trade-in or $400 off with no trade-in required.

new and existing customers can get the for as low as with eligible trade-in or with no trade-in required. The newest Moto G Power (2021) is available at Cricket for $119.99 for existing customers and FREE for switchers on a $60/mo plan.