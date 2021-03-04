Tax season is underway here in the US and that means refunds for a lot of people. We may also be gearing up for a new wave of stimulus/recovery checks for Americans.
If you’re expecting to receive money in the coming weeks, and need a new phone, check out some of the new promotions from Motorola.
Advertisements
Available direct to consumer and through carriers, they’re a great way to save a few hundred bucks on a device. You can shop Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon for big savings on key handsets.
- $200 off premium devices like the new razr ($1,199.99) and edge ($499.99)
- Save up to $150 on the Motorola One family – Motorola One Fusion+ ($150 off; $249.99) and Motorola One 5G Ace ($20 off; $379.99)
- $20 off the Moto G Stylus (2021) ($279.99) and Moto G Power (2021) ($229.99),and $10 off the Moto G Play (2021) ($159.99)
Carrier Deals
- Get the Motorola One 5G UW at Verizon for only $5/mo with an eligible Unlimited plan. New line required, online only.
- At AT&T, new and existing customers can get the new Razr for as low as $10/mo with eligible trade-in or $400 off with no trade-in required.
- The newest Moto G Power (2021) is available at Cricket for $119.99 for existing customers and FREE for switchers on a $60/mo plan.
