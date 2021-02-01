Motorola sales will have you falling in love with a new phone

Motorola has a number of great offers going on right now which will help consumers save up to $200 on a new handset. Available immediately, and offered through a handful of outlets, the phone maker is discounting a number of its devices.
There’s a little something for everyone in the limited-time savings for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge, entry-level, or something in between, we’d suggest checking out the sales.
If you’re a Verizon subscriber looking for the Motorola Razr, the first-generation model is being discounted to the tune of $500 off right now.
Motorola Valentine’s Day 2021 Sales
- $200 Off Motorola Edge
- $200 Off Motorola Razr (Gen 2)
- $500 Off Motorola Razr (Gen 1)
- $200 Off Motorola One Zoom
- $150 Off Motorola One Fusion+
- $130 Off Moto G7 Plus
- $70 Off Moto G7 Play
- $50 Off Moto G Fast
- $30 Off Moto E (2020)
For even more deals check out motorola.com, bestbuy.com and amazon.com!