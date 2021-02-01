Motorola sales will have you falling in love with a new phone

Motorola has a number of great offers going on right now which will help consumers save up to $200 on a new handset. Available immediately, and offered through a handful of outlets, the phone maker is discounting a number of its devices.

There’s a little something for everyone in the limited-time savings for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking for cutting-edge, entry-level, or something in between, we’d suggest checking out the sales.

If you’re a Verizon subscriber looking for the Motorola Razr, the first-generation model is being discounted to the tune of $500 off right now.

Motorola Valentine’s Day 2021 Sales

For even more deals check out motorola.com, bestbuy.com and amazon.com!