Motorola on Thursday announced its latest smartphone, the Moto G Pure, making it available at nearly every wireless carrier in the US.

The entry-level handset will be priced as low as $150 when it goes on sale at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro, Boost, UScellular, and Xfinity. Also on tap are Consumer Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Republic Wireless.

Verizon will be the first to offer the Moto G Pure starting October 14 followed by other carriers “in the coming months”. Motorola will sell also offer the phone unlocked for $160, with pre-orders also commencing October 14. Additionally, you’ll find the universally unlocked handset at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com.

The Moto G Pure is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The 6.5-inch HD+ display has a 20:9 aspect ratio which means it’s thinner and easier to hold with one hand. A fingerprint reader is located on the rear with the whole experience protected by a water-repellent coating.

Other noteworthy specifications include a 13-megapixel main camera and depth camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel shooter around front. A 4,000mAh battery should be good for around two days of usage, according to Motorola.

The Moto G Pure runs Android 11 at launch with a promise of one major OS upgrade and two years of security updates. If not done monthly, they’ll arrive quarterly.