Motorola on Thursday announced its latest smartphone, the Moto G Pure, making it available at nearly every wireless carrier in the US.

The entry-level handset will be priced as low as $150 when it goes on sale at Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket, Metro, Boost, UScellular, and Xfinity. Also on tap are Consumer Cellular, Spectrum Mobile, and Republic Wireless.

Verizon will be the first to offer the Moto G Pure starting October 14 followed by other carriers “in the coming months”. Motorola will sell also offer the phone unlocked for $160, with pre-orders also commencing October 14. Additionally, you’ll find the universally unlocked handset at Best Buy, Walmart, B&H Photo, Amazon.com.

The Moto G Pure is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 chip with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The 6.5-inch HD+ display has a 20:9 aspect ratio which means it’s thinner and easier to hold with one hand. A fingerprint reader is located on the rear with the whole experience protected by a water-repellent coating.

Other noteworthy specifications include a 13-megapixel main camera and depth camera on the rear with a 5-megapixel shooter around front. A 4,000mAh battery should be good for around two days of usage, according to Motorola.

The Moto G Pure runs Android 11 at launch with a promise of one major OS upgrade and two years of security updates. If not done monthly, they’ll arrive quarterly.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy.
Previous articleXDO Pantera Pico PC review
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.