Motorola set to deliver new flagship phone on April 22

It has been some time since Motorola has announced a flagship series of phone, but all that looks to change in a few days time. The Lenovo-owned brand has taken to social media to announce a “Flagship Launch E-vent” for April 22.

A short teaser video posted online doesn’t divulge anything in the way of details but it does show a curved display. Assuming the rumors surfacing over the last couple of months prove accurate, the device shown here is the “Edge”.

The specs circulating over the last few months suggest we could be in for a rather powerful experience from the new Motorola flagship. In fact, there may be two models with chatter of an Edge and an Edge Plus out there.

Reported to have an attractive design that competes with other high-end devices of 2020, we’re anxious to find out what Motorola has up its sleeves.

It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/FNqbOskRxg — Motorola (@Moto) April 13, 2020

Specifications anticipated in the Motorola Edge Plus include a 6.7-inch display, a 108-megapixel rear camera, and 5,000mAh battery. For those who aren’t sure what that means, it’s big-time stuff all around.

Internally, we’re expecting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 8GB/12GB RAM. Joining that 108-megapixel camera may be a wide-angle and a telephoto sensor, making it one of the more compelling experiences around, at least on paper.

The standard Edge phone, for its part, could scale back the CPU to a Snapdragon 765 with 6GB of RAM. Still highly respectable stuff for today’s user.

Rumors suggest the Edge+ could be exclusive to Verizon but we fully anticipate something in the order of unlocked and direct to consumer.