If part of your New Year’s resolution was to get rid of that old phone and upgrade to something new, today’s your day.
Motorola has a limited-time promotion going on which sees the handset maker offering steep discounts, some as high as $400 off.
The deals run the gamut of entry-level up to the high end, and also include wearables and foldables, too.
There are also ways to save more; trade in your old phone and you’ll find that some of these models are just $1 in the end.
- razr 2nd gen ($400 off; $999.99)
- motorola edge 2021 ($200 off; $499.99)
- moto g stylus 2021 ($50 off; $249.99)
- motorola one 5G ace ($70 off; $329.99)
- moto g stylus 2020 ($100 off; $199.99)
- moto g100 ($100 off; $499.99)
- moto g pure ($10 off; $149.99)
- motorola edge 2020 ($250 off; $449.99)
- moto g power 2021 ($50 off; $199.99)
- moto g fast ($30 off; $169.99)
- moto g play ($10 off; $159.99)
- moto360 smartwatch ($50 off; $249.99)
- moto style shells – motorola ($19.99)
Which discounted Motorola phone looks the best to you?
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.