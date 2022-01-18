If part of your New Year’s resolution was to get rid of that old phone and upgrade to something new, today’s your day.

Motorola has a limited-time promotion going on which sees the handset maker offering steep discounts, some as high as $400 off.

The deals run the gamut of entry-level up to the high end, and also include wearables and foldables, too.

There are also ways to save more; trade in your old phone and you’ll find that some of these models are just $1 in the end.

Which discounted Motorola phone looks the best to you?

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleWithings Body+ Body Composition Smart Wi-Fi Scale review
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.