Motorola’s ‘Spooktacular Sale’ offers up massive discounts on phones

Motorola is running a limited time sale on its website which features phones discounted by up to $290. Moreover, there’s even a couple of ways to get a free handset, too.
The “Spooktacular Sale” runs through the end of October or while the supplies last. There are some really good sales to be had over the next few days so act fast if you’re thinking about one of these.
Motorola Discount:
- moto g7 – $50 OFF
- moto g7 play – $20 OFF
- moto g7 power – $50 OFF or free 32GB moto G6
- moto e5 play – $30 OFF
- moto g6 – Buy One, Get One Free
- moto z3 play – up to $290 off, with a free mod
- moto one zoom – $50 off or free 32GB moto G6
The selection is a nice mix of phones, each of which speaks to a different demographic. If you’re in the market for an unlocked device that works with your current carrier, you’d be wise to consider starting with the Motorola discounts listed above.