A new device, the Moto G Play, has arrived in time for the holidays. Motorola released the smartphone as the latest addition to its long list of smartphones.

The new Moto G Play arrives with an ultra-wide display, 16MP triple camera system, 5000mAh battery, boasting cool features to keep up with users’ lifestyles. The good thing about this release is that the new device packs once-premium features in a device with a budget-friendly price.

Motorola says it wants customers to enjoy features they need to ring in the new year in style. That’s why during the holiday season, interested individuals can have the chance to win the all-new Moto G Play during the 12 days of Moto giveaway. They can also have the opportunity to clinch early holiday discounts on Motorola’s most popular devices.

Salient features of Moto G Play

Faster, flashy display – With the ultra-wide 6.5” HD+ display, this devices can’t go wrong. It gives the maximum viewing pleasure, and a 20:9 aspect ratio for widescreen movies.

Triple camera system – The camera is able to capture sharp, stunning images, professional-looking portraits that will wow friends.

Storage – The smartphone offers 32GB of built in storage that’s expandable by up to 512GB with the use of a microSD card. This helps users to carry much content around. Also, the 3GB of memory enables every touch without a lag.

Lasting battery power – The 5000 mAh battery can last up to three days on every full charge. This means you won’t miss out on your favorite entertainment as you move about. With fast charging, you’re covered when you desire to have the power pumped up in a few minutes.

Availability of Moto G Play

The new device will be available universally unlocked in the United States. Buyers can purchase it for about $170 on Best Buy, Amazon, and on Motorola’s website. It will soon be offered in Canada, starting from January 12, 2023.