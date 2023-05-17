After lots of rumors and anticipations, Motorola has finally confirmed that the brand’s upcoming next-gen Razr 2023 foldable smartphone will be released on June 1. The company shares a teaser video of the upcoming Razr smartphone and the teaser video shows the two device silhouettes means we will get to see two new flagship flip smartphones in the upcoming Razr series- most probably Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40.

Lots of rumors of the Razr 40 Ultra smartphone are buzzing around the market suggests, the upcoming Razr 40 Ultra will feature a 6.9-inch FHD+ folding OLED display with 120/144Hz refresh rate and it will offer a 3.5-inch OLED cover screen. The flip smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

For optics, the phone will feature a dual rear camera setup at the back- a 12MP main camera joined by a 13MP ultrawide shooter. The smartphone will house a 3,640mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support. According to the rumors, the Razr 40 Ultra is expected to retail at €1,299 in the European market.