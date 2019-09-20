Movado Connect 2.0 launches with $495 starting price

The premium watch brand comes in two sizes and a variety of strap options

Movado is back with another Wear OS-powered watch, and it doesn’t come cheap. The Movado Connect 2.0, which is now available for pre-order, has a starting price of $495 and runs as high as $795.

As expected, the Connect 2.0 delivers better specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor and 1GB RAM. Moreover, it includes 8GB storage and a heart rate sensor and comes in 40mm and 42mm cases.

The side of the watch features a rotating power button with two customizable buttons. Inside the Connect 2.0 are NFC (Google Pay), a microphone, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and altimeter.

Rounding out the details are a 24-hour battery, untethered GPS, and IPX8/1ATM water resistance. Depending on the settings one might be able to get multiple days of usage off a single charge.

The Movado Connect 2.0 is available for pre-order now with prices ranging from $495 to $795 with each offering stainless steel and ceramic cases. Choose from a variety of strap types and colors, all of which are very stylish.

