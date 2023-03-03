MWC Barcelona 2023: All the Gadgets and Phones

MWC 2023 Barcelona (Mobile World Congress) the greatest mobile phone event of the year ended on a high note. The event was held in Barcelona from Feb 27 to March 2. What a wonderful event, every brand showcased a glimpse of their latest gadgets. The event witnessed over 88,500 attendees from 202 different countries and territories. At MWC 2023, we saw a ton latest and futuristic gadgets, from concept phones and rollable display phones to the latest gadgets from brands that you can actually buy.

Talking about numbers, MWC Barcelona 2023 observed a boost in numbers this year. The event saws Over 40% keynote speakers are from adjacent countries, with more than 40% female keynote speakers. More than 2,400 exhibitors, sponsors, and partners. More than 2,400 journalists and industry analysts from around the world attended the event in person.

No doubt, MWC Barcelona 2023 was the greatest event ever this year. Here are some gadgets which really really impressed us a lot.

Motorola showcased Moto Rizr- Motorola’s concept rollable phone

At MWC 2023, Motorola presented its latest Moto Rizr rollable smartphone (you can call it the latest innovative phone too). It’s just a concept smartphone but that needs some improvements so far. Moto Rizr rollable concept phone will soon hit the market says Yuanqing Yang, the CEO of Lenovo.

Talking about its features, the phone sports a 5-inch main display that can be rolled up to a 6.5-inch panel. Furthermore, the smartphone has great camera specs which capture really good shots.

Motorola’s product marketing head, Angelina Gomez demonstrated the rollable phone’s capabilities during the presentation at MWC. The smartphone automatically expands to a larger screen when texting, writing mail, and watching a video on youtube.

Definitely, this Motorol’s Moto Rizr rollable concept smartphone is a game changer in the world of rollable or foldable smartphones.

OnePlus 11 Concept

This is Oneplus’ coolest concept phone to date. The Oneplus 11 concept smartphone sports a stunning design with mesmerizing blue-colored pipelines on the back. OnePlus introduced its latest OnePlus 11 concept smartphone equipped with Active CryoFlex liquid cooling technology.

OnePlus claims that the Active CryoFlex liquid cooling technology can bring down the temperature of the phone by up to 2.1°C during gaming and 1.6°C during charging. You can check out the full details of the OnePlus 11 Concept phone here.

Xiaomi unveils Xiaomi 13 ser ies and AIoT Products

Xiaomi announced the most prominent camera-focused Xiaomi 13 series at the MWC. Xiaomi collaborated with a popular camera brand Leica to achieve the best photography results in every condition. Xiaomi 13 Pro is the higher-end variant in the 13 series and comes with a stunning 6.73-inch 2K AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage options. Along with the Xiaomi 13 series, the brand also launches its latest AIoT products including Buds 4 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, and Electric scooter 4 ultra, Check out the full details here.

Realme GT 3 240W

Realme unveiled one of the most exciting Realme GT 3 smartphones at the MWC 2023. The smartphone is pretty famous for its ultra-fast charging speed. Realme packed 240W fast charging technology in the Realme GT 3 smartphone. According to Realme, the smartphone charges 20% in just 80 seconds, that’s crazy. It’s the fast-charging smartphone on the market. But Realme also has rivals too when it comes to the offering fastest charging solutions. Redmi’s Note 12 Pro Plus Discovery Edition has 210W fast charging tech which almost charges phone the 100% in just 9 minutes.

Tecno Phantom V Fold

Tecno’s first-ever foldable smartphone under the subbrand called Phantom. Tecno makes its emphatic entrance into the foldable market with its premium Phantom V Fold smartphone.

The book-style Phantom V Fold smartphone is the first smartphone powered by MediaTek Dimesity 9000+ processor which makes it a powerful foldable smartphone on the market.

Tecno’s latest foldable is the perfect rival to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and others. Speaking about specs, the Phantom V Fold sports a 7.85-inch 2k+ AMOLED display when unfolded and a 6.42-inch FHD+ AMOLED display when folded.

You get a triple rear camera setup in the Phantom V Fold with a 50MP primary sensor joined with a 50MP telephoto and 13MP wide-angle lens. There’s a 32MP external display selfie camera and a 16MP internal display camera. It’s equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

OPPO showcases battery-less tracking tags and its premium Find N2 Flip and IoT products

OPPO introduced its first-ever battery-free tracker at Mobile World Congress 2023. The tracker is operated by using technologies such as RF signal harvesting, backscattering, and low-power computing.

OPPO also showcased the OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphone at MWC which was already launched in the global market. A worthy competitor to the galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with interesting features. It has a remarkably larger 3.26-inch cover display which is the largest cover display ever in the foldable segment (Galaxy Z Flip 4 has just a 1.9-inch cover screen ). The smartphone features a clamshell folding design. It comes with a 6.8-inch OLED panel, Dimensity 9000+ processor, and a 4,300mAh battery (bigger than Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 3700mAh). OPPO Find N2 Flip check out full details here.

ZTE unveiled the Nubia Pad 3D tablet

ZTE introduced its latest and most advanced Nubia Pad 3D tablet at MWC. The pad has the capability to produce 3D effects without the need for glasses. The Nubia Pad 3D flaunts a 12.4-inch IPS LCD 2560x1600px resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio.

ZTE’s 3D tablet comes with a DLB layer developed by Leica, which offers an immersive 3D viewing experience. Furthermore, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 256GB storage. It houses massive a 9,700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on Android 13 out of the box.

MWC 2023 was packed with so many latest, futuristic, and innovative gadgets. It’s going to be very exciting when products like Techno Phantom V Fold and Nubia Pad 3d, will hit the market in 2023. It will be fun to see competition between foldable, wearables, and smartphones too.