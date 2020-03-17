Nearly 200 telecoms pledge to keep Americans connected

If you’re worried about service interruptions on your mobile phone service over the next few weeks, fear not. Nearly 200 wireless service providers have agreed to the “Keep Americans Connected Pledge”.

Created by the FCC, and signed by pretty much every name in the space, it’s a promise to US subscribers that they won’t be disconnected over late fees and inability to pay bills.

Drafted on March 13, the pledge says that wireless providers will adhere to the following guidelines over the next 60 days.

inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

You can check here and here for a list of carriers who have pledged to keep things rolling along during the pandemic period. Suffice it to say, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular are among them.