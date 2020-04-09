Nearly all Pixel 4a details surface ahead of launch

Google’s next phone, the Pixel 4a, is looming on the horizon and should be here in the next few weeks. The handset, as often is the case with Google, has seen no shortage of leaks over the last couple of months.

As we hit the final stretch before the announcement the details have come into sharp focus. And thanks to a recent 9to5google report, we have a fairly solid idea as to what waits for us in the shadows.

According to trusted source close to the outlet, the Pixel 4a will have a 5.81-inch OLED FHD+ display at 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution. A hole punch is said to be present for an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Running Android 10, the Pixel 4a is expected to have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor with 6GB RAM. Storage is reported at 64GB and 128GB.

As for the rear camera experience, the source says to look for a 12.2-megapixel sensor with autofocus with optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization. Video recording figures to be identical to that of the Pixel 4 in both resolution and frames per second.

Rounding things out, the Pixel 4a is alleged to have a 3,080mAh battery with 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. Like its predecessor, the 3a, it does not support wireless charging. Oh, and it figures to include a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of sensors and software, the Pixel 4a looks to be quite similar to the Pixel 3a. While it is said to have the same Google Assistant that’s found in the Pixel 4, there’s no Pixel Neural Core, Soli gestures, or face unlock.

The Google Pixel 4a, as anticipated, should work with all major US carriers. Although previous leaks indicate a white model is coming, 9to5google says to look for Just Black and Barely Blue. Pricing should start at $399, according to Evan Blass.

As to when and how the announcement is made for the Pixel 4a, it’s hard to say. Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is not happening this year because of the coronavirus.