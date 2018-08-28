Google adds Google Assistant integration to the Nest x Yale smart lock

Starting today, you’ll be able to control your Nest x Yale smart lock with Google Assistant voice commands. That means you’ll be able to simply tell Assistant (via your phone or Google Home) to lock the door, and it’ll do the heavy lifting. In addition, you’ll be able to integrate these commands into Google Routines to perform batch voice orders.

There are a number of commands at your disposal, including: “Lock the door,” “unlock the door,” and “is the door locked?” As a Nest x Yale smart lock user, this is functionality I’ve wanted to see from Day One, and I’m glad we’re finally seeing it integrated.

It’s not the most important functionality around, but in a world that’s quickly trending toward Smart Home technology, it’s an integral one.

Personally, I plan to set it up with a Google Routine that will lock the doors ensure the garage door is closed (whenever I get myself a smart garage door opener, that is) and turn off all my smart-enabled lights when I say “Goodnight.”

The Nest x Yale smart lock retails for between $249 and $279, depending on whether you need a Nest Connect or not. It’s a smart deadbolt system that replaces your original lock, and can be opened via assignable code, smart phone or, now, voice command. To learn more about the Nest x Yale smart lock, check out our review. Spoiler Alert: we love it despite its blemishes.