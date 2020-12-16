Netflix’s audio-only mode is coming to your phone

Did you ever wish you could just listen to your favorite Netflix movies and TV series? I’m sure it’s not a huge request from fans of the streaming service, but it could come in handy in some scenarios.

For example, you could easily listen to many of the comedy specials without needing to see the video, or perhaps using it to listen to your favorite show as you drift off to sleep. It would certainly save some data and battery life that way.

Whatever your reasons may be, Netflix is currently rolling out the option to listen to content by turning off the video portion. The feature was first spotted by the guys over at XDA-Developers in an app teardown earlier this year, and according to Android Police, Netflix has now begun pushing it out to end-users.

The new audio-only option is rolling out in stages, and it may have not shown up for you yet. I know it hasn’t made it to my device as of this morning. With it being a server-side change, all you can do is make sure you have the latest version of the Netflix app and wait your turn.

Once it does roll out to your device, you’ll notice a button during video playback that says “Video Off.” Tapping on it will do exactly as it says, turn off the video of the title you are watching while the audio continues playing. Tapping it again will turn the video back on.

Android Police also mentions they saw the new feature show up in the settings menu of the Netflix app. After tapping on the new Audio Only menu item it pops up a dialog box that allows you to choose from Always On, Headphones or External Speakers, and Off.