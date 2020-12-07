New beta feature allows Google Assistant to access Calendar and Meet events from multiple accounts

If you own a smart speaker or smart display, then I’m sure you know how convenient it can be to keep track of events on your Calendar or upcoming Meet events. The frictionless experience of asking for updates on your appointments is unmatched when compared to the several steps it takes to pull out your phone, navigate to the app, open it, and check your schedule.

Unfortunately, if you are someone with multiple Google accounts, you either had to follow the steps above or share your calendars to access everything in one place with your smart devices. At least that’s what you used to have to do.

It appears Google has begun rolling out a beta feature that allows users to enable Assistant to access your calendar and Meet events from several Google accounts. That means you’ll now be able to check up on what appointments you have scheduled between multiple Google accounts using your smart speaker, phone, or smart display.

For example, if you have your kid’s soccer game saved to the calendar on your main Google account and a meeting with a new client on your work calendar. Now, you’ll be able to see them all in one place by simply asking Google what you have scheduled for the day.

As with most Google features, this one is most likely rolling out to users in phases. To check if your account already has access, open up the Google Home app, tap on your profile photo, select Assistant settings, and then scroll down and tap on Accounts.

If you’re signed into multiple Google accounts, like I am on my device, you’ll have the option to enable Assistant to have access to them from here. Afterward, you’ll see that events from Calendar and Meet are now linked with your main Google Account. You’ll also have the option of allowing personal results to show proactively on the screen or only when you ask for them.