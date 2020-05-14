New Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ leaks confirm RAM, battery and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ had their display details leaked by Ross Young a few days ago. This was an opportunity for people to find out more about the coming flagships from Samsung and other plans the company could have in the future.

New Leaks for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+

Greggles TV, a YouTube channel conducted a 2-part interview with Ross Young. The videos talk about the upcoming note phones, the new Galaxy Fold, and other spicy tidbits about what could happen in the future of smartphones.

If you aren’t one for watching the videos, here is the basic breakdown of what was talked about regarding Samsung’s upcoming Note series.

The battery size will be 4000-5000mAh for each phone. The Note 20+ will have the bigger battery

The phone could use Qualcomm’s second-gen 3D Sonic Max fingerprint reader technology, which enables two fingerprints to be read simultaneously on the display. The endeavor previously failed for the Samsung Galaxy S20 but the technology has made improvements since then and can be facilitated on to the Note series

Both phones will have 16GB of RAM. No idea about the ROM. However, we can say that the ROM should start at 128, 256 and 512GB

The phones will have a punch-hole display at the top-center of the display

When we talked about the displays of both phones, we found out that both models are set to receive a bump in screen size, the Note 20+ could come with 120Hz refresh rate while the Note 20 will come with 60Hz refresh rate, and the utilization of LTPO could make it possible for the Note 20+ to have a better battery, further improving the always-on-display of the premium flagship phone.

Unfortunately, a price and release date for the phones is not yet set in stone. Seeing as how the world is still recovering from the impact of COVID-19, we should expect to hear from Samsung later this year with more details regarding the Note series and any other announcements they’re set to make.

With all the new additions, what are your thought on the new Note phones and are you looking to grab one? Let us know in the comments section below.