Recently, Instagram released a beta version of their app where DroidMaze has found some hidden privacy-centric features that we might see in the future

Safety Check

The first feature discovered in this Instagram beta is called Safety Check, which is an entry in the sidebar that brings you to a list of features such as two-factor authentication, the ability to hide comments, and limit who can message and tag you in photos.

Safety Check (Photo Credits: DroidMaze)

Encrypted Messaging

The next feature is Encrypted Messaging, with a simplistic UI that does not include a call option and only allows you to send photos as media.

This comes on the heels of yesterday’s news concerning backlash about Facebook’s Instagram for kids app and further controversy concerning Whatsapp’s new privacy policy. It will be interesting to see how Facebook proceeds in unifying it’s various messaging platform as well as how it responds to increasing demand for privacy from both consumers and regulators.