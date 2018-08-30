New Kylo Ren expansion is coming for Star Wars: Jedi Challenges

Last year Lenovo graced us with a Star Wars experience of a lifetime when they launched Star Wars: Jedi Challenges. Utilizing special hardware and offering an augmented reality experience Star Wars: Jedi Challenges allowed us to become a Jedi without even leaving our living room.

Darkside Expansion

Offering four different modes you were able to have one on one lightsaber matches, lightsaber battles, play Holochess, or command armies. This year Lenovo is expanding upon that with a free expansion pack.

The new Dark Side Expansion update will now allow you to play as Kylo Ren. Get ready to test your might against Yoda, Rey, and more as you battle as Kylo Ren for the fate of the dark side. This free update is expected to roll out beginning in October so start training now.

Ship Battles

The multiplayer experience is also getting an update called Ship Battles. Get ready for an all-out war as you battle your friends for the fate of the universe without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Ship Battles sounds one of the most epic versions of Battleship I’ve ever heard of. Opponents will compete one on one commanding Empire and Rebel fleets in a real-time strategy game.

New Lightsaber

The new Darkside Expansion update wouldn’t be complete without Kylo’s legendary lightsaber. Which is why they are releasing the limited edition lightsaber this winter for $99.99.