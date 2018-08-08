New leaked images of Pixel 3 XL reveal USB-C headphones in box (Update: Video unboxing!)

Update (10:15 AM): We’re now getting a hands-on video unboxing of the Pixel 3 XL. This comes to us via Reddit. As many commenters point out, the big notch we’ve seen in previously leaked photos appears to be large and in charge at the top of the device. We also see a pretty hefty chin too, leaving us to wonder why exactly we’re getting a notch and a chin.

Original post: The leaks keep coming as we await the release of the new Pixel 3 XL phone from Google. This time we get another view of the phone along with what’s inside of the box, which includes a pair of USB-C headphones. The design of the headphones borrows heavily from the Pixel Buds which launched last year with the same overall shape and ear loops.

It’s possible the Pixel 2 phones were supposed to launch with headphones last year but it got scrapped. That would have made a lot more sense considering it was the first year they dropped the headphone jack, but better late than never I suppose.

After the subpar reviews of the Pixel Buds last year hopefully these headphones will sound better. However, bundled headphones rarely have the best sound quality. Without requiring a tricky charging case, they’ll at least escape criticism for that.

With the lack of USB-C headphones in the market, something would be better than nothing. Especially when you drop so much money on a new phone and all you get is a dongle.

Along with the USB-C headphones, we also get some more looks at the Pixel 3 XL in Clearly White and its obnoxiously large notch. Personally, I’m not a fan of notches and to make matters worse they still have a bezel on the bottom chin. Without offering a bezel-free screen it really negates any benefit you’d gain from having a notch to begin with.

These photos come from a Russian tech blogger on his Telegram channel. Considering we’re not seeing anything new in the photos of the Pixel 3 XL itself, it does confirm what we’ve already seen and adds validity to the photos of the headphones.

In screenshots, we get further confirmation that this is the Pixel 3 XL along with some of the same specs we’ve seen leaked previously. Such as a Qualcomm processor with 8 cores that is most likely the Snapdragon 845, 4GB of RAM, an Andreno 630 GPU, and it is running Android 9 Pie.

Just when we thought there was nothing new to learn about the upcoming Pixel 3 XL we get this gem. It’s not much, but for those of you looking to buy or upgrade I’m sure you’ll be happy to know you won’t have to keep up with a dongle, or have to track down a pair of USB-C headphones.