New Motorola Razr specs and pics emerge ahead of announcement

With about two weeks to go before Motorola brings back its iconic RAZR brand, the rumor mill has kicked into high gear.

New pictures and hardware specifications have made their way online, giving us an idea as to what to expect.

First things first, Motorola figures to use “razr” for the branding opting to go with all lower case letters. It’s similar to how it treats the Moto series of phones and we hate it. There’s something weird about typing brand names and models out when they don’t have conventional format.

Moving on, the Motorola Razr is alleged to house hardware that fits somewhere in the middle of the pack. Fanboys and enthusiasts might complain, but you gotta cut corners if you expect to stay affordable, right?

Rumors dating back to March indicate the Razr will have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB RAM/128GB storage and 6GB/256GB storage. Reportedly, a 2,730mAh battery powers the show which, if we’re being honest, is a smidge too low for 2019.

The clamshell phone looks to have a 6.2-inch OLED display on the inside and a secondary 600×800 pixel display on its exterior. By all accounts, it appears the phone will very closely resemble the famous ultra-thin flip phone from days gone by.

The new-era Motorola razr is expected to make its debut on November 13.