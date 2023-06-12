New Xbox Console unveiled, comes in new Carbon Black color and gets big 1TB SSD storage

Microsoft has officially announced the new Xbox Series S console at its Xbox Games Showcase event. The firm also announced new games for the Xbox along with the new S series console. The new Xbox S console kicks off at $349 and is now available for pre-order and shipping will start from 1st September. 

Microsoft’s new Xbox series S console gets a big 1TB SSD storage upgrade and new Carbon Black color. Apart from the storage upgrade and new color option, Microsoft’s Xbox Series S console has the same internals as the original. But one thing has changed, it gets a straight $50 bump from the original (which was launched at a $299 price).

Microsoft launched the original Xbox Series S 512GB model back in 2020 for budget-conscious gamers. With the addition of 1TB model gamers can now store big sizes of games at once. It doesn’t has a disc drive, so you must have to download all games. 

Speaking about the internals, the Xbox series S draws power from AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor paired with 10GB GDDR6 RAM which is powerful enough to run all the latest Xbox games without any hiccups. The new Xbox Series S is now available for pre-order today via Microsoft website and Xbox.com and the worldwide shipping is set for 1st September.  

